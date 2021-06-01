RKM carries out relief works in Yaas-hit parts of Sagar Islands

KOLKATA: The Mansadweep centre of Ramakrishna Mission is carrying out extensive relief works in the remote parts of Sagar island which has been badly hit by the super cyclone Yaas.



Over 40 per cent of the land has been lying submerged in saline water since from May 26.

Nearly 250 people were taken to the cyclone centre of the ashrama and in the primary and secondary school buildings.

Every day cooked food is being provided in the noon and puffed rice or flatter rice and sugar in the morning and night. Till date, food has been served to 2781 people of Sagar. From Sunday, distribution of cooked food at Birendra Giri Chowk village and Shitalatala had started. But as the water of Bay of Bengal had entered into various parts of the island, all the mud houses had been washed away during the high tide. The villagers are coming back to their houses after the water started to recede. The rehabilitation work will begin after survey is completed. RKM had spent more than Rs 30 crore during Covid and Amphan in 2020. Meanwhile, the RKM has set up safe homes across the country for Covid patients.