RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav likely to meet Mamata

Kolkata: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to hold a meeting with TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee during his visit to Kolkata.



According to political analysts, the development over a meeting between Banerjee and Yadav brings an end to the possibility of RJD joining hands with the Left and the Congress.

This comes a day before the meeting of the Left and Congress at the Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday. It also brings down all possibilities of Yadav's presence in the meeting.

Yadav, who is scheduled to reach Kolkata on Sunday afternoon, would call on Banerjee in the evening or on Monday morning.

Yadav had said earlier on Saturday that he is talking to like-minded people in the poll-bound states and would only contest in the regions where winning chances are high.