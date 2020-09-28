River water cruise to start from Oct 1

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is all set to run River Water Cruise having onboard café with music at Rs 39 per head from October 1. The starting and ending point would be the Millenium Park jetty.



During the 90 minutes journey, the guests will see 'Mayer Ghat', which Ma Sarada, wife of Ramkrishna Paramhansa visited regularly, apart from Ganga Arati on the banks of River Ganga after sunset.

The cruise will travel past the Armenian ghat, Nimtala ghat, Chandpal ghat, the Eastern Railway headquarters which came into being in 1952, Binoy Badal Dine. The vessel for the cruise is being decked up in art and the colourful vessel would reflect the eclectic spirit of Kolkata.

"The idea is to make heritage river cruise experience affordable, and popular among the youth," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, managing director of WBTC.

Along with traditional Bengali music, the guests will have the comfort of a Cruise Café serving packed light snacks and tea/coffee for onboard purchase. There would be selfie booths where youngsters can take those snazzy photos for their Facebook friends. A free of cost tour guide would help the guests with the main points of attraction on the way.

Complimentary Special Heritage Navigation Brochures will be given to each guest as a take home gift and souvenir and also to help them appreciate the landmarks.

Drinking Water facilities and Washrooms would be provided without any extra cost of the ticket price.

To maintain physical distancing, a maximum of 150 people would be accommodated in one ride of the cruise. The cruise will be operated on weekdays from Millenium Park at 4 pm and 6 pm, while on holidays, Saturdays and Sundays it will be operated at noon, 2 pm, 4 pm and 6 pm.