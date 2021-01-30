Rituraj Sahu becomes commanding officer of INS Netaji Subhas

Kolkata: Commodore Rituraj Sahu takes over as Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) and Commanding Officer INS Netaji Subhas from CMDE Suprobho K De, NM at a ceremonial parade held here on



Friday.

Officers and sailors of INS Netaji Subhas bid farewell to Commodore Suprobho De, who relinquished the charge on his superannuation from the Indian Navy. Sahu was

commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1990.

He is an alumnus of the 75th Course NDA, Defence Service Staff College (Wellington, Nilgiris), College of Air Warfare (Secunderabad) and National Defence College Bangladesh.