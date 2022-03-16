Ritesh Portel takes oath as Chairman of Darjeeling Municipality

DARJEELING: Ritesh Portel of the Hamro Party (HP) was sworn-in as the Chairman of the Darjeeling Municipality on Tuesday. He is one of the youngest to occupy this chair. Along with Portel, the remaining 31 Councilors were also administered the oath of office by the SDO, Darjeeling, who is the Returning Officer.



When questioned on how he sees his new role as the Chairman of one of the oldest civic bodies of the country, 31-year-old Portel replied "I see it as a challenge. However my age will in no way be a hindrance. I have always served people, earlier also and in times of Covid. This is just an extension of the service. On top of that, our party does not believe in portfolios. It will be a collective effort to give the best to the public. In the next 5 years we will definitely live up to our assurances and bring considerable change." Portel, who holds a Master's Degree in English, had won from ward number 31. HP is scheduled to have a meeting and decide on the members of the Chairman-in-Council and the responsibilities to be handed over to the winners. Yangzi Sherpa who had emerged victorious from ward 25 along has been chosen as the Vice Chairperson. She along with the members of the Chairman-in-Council will be sworn in shortly. Bagging 18 seats of the 32, three-month-old Hamro Party had deseated politically established parties to bag the Darjeeling Municipality.

"We will play the role of the prime opposition party as we have won the second highest number of seats (9.) Our role will be constructive but we will maintain a check and balance. We will give our suggestions and will ensure transparency, accountability and competency in the functioning of the civic body" stated Amar Lama of the BGPM. Ajoy Edwards, the founder of the HP stated: "Youths will have to take leadership. Along with providing leadership goals to the youths we also stress on gender balance."