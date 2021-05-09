Rising no. of Covid patients needing O2 a concern: Hosps

Kolkata: Various state-run hospitals across Bengal are concerned over the increasing number of serious Covid patients requiring oxygen as it may lead to a shortage of the gas in the near future.



Some hospitals have already encountered issues relating to their supply capacity. There have been instances reported where hospitals have already raised concern about oxygen shortage. The state Health department has already asked hospitals to augment the capacity of oxygen so that any untoward situation can be overcome. Following the state government's instructions, many hospitals have started to install oxygen plants inside their premises.

A senior health official, however, said that oxygen supply is not an issue till now but in the future, it may pose some challenges if the number of patients being admitted to the hospitals with oxygen requirement keeps multiplying. All the hospitals are enhancing their infrastructure to handle the crisis, the official added.

The Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) faced difficulties in admitting serious Covid patients due to inadequate oxygen supply capacity. The CNMCH started Covid treatment from April 15 with 50 beds. The number of designated beds has been increased to 146. The hospital confronted an issue as the number of patients requiring oxygen therapy suddenly went up. The hospital has, however, taken the initiative to augment its supply. An agency has been roped in to add another panel.

It was learnt that JNM Hospital and Medical College in Kalyani have also raised concern about uninterrupted oxygen supply. A 10-bedded oxygen parlour has started functioning at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital.

"We are committed to ensuring quality care to all the infected patients. There has been an unprecedented situation where the hospitals are pushed to go beyond their capacity. Keeping in mind the rush of patients, hospitals are given an infrastructural boost. We are in the process of constantly adding beds with oxygen support, CCU to the existing system," the official said.