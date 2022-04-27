Rise in temperature: Sale of ice increases during Ramadan

kolkata: Sales of ice have significantly increased following rise in temperature amid Ramzan month.



"The demand for ice is always high during the summer season. The reason is ice melts quickly during summer season in comparison to winter season," said Sunil Prajapati, ice dealer in the city.

He pointed out that the price of ice goes up during summer season and gradually reduces after Chatth Puja.

At present, the wholesale price of ice is Rs 8- 9 per kg (varies depending on the market place). In the retail market the same is sold at a minimum cost of Rs 12 per kg.

During the holy month of Ramzan (which started on March 3), people break their fast with dates and fruits along with cold sherbet and water. This apart, people/different organizations also conduct iftar parties where a huge chunk of ice is required to prepare sherbet/ chilled water.

"To quench the thirst after fasting the whole day, I drink water mixed with ice cubes

and cold sherbet during

iftar (the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during

Ramzan)," said Rehana Hossain, a teacher and resident of Bright Street.

While there has not been a single spell of rainfall in Kolkata for the past 55 days, temperature has crossed 40 degree Celsius in all the western districts.

IMD Deputy Director Sanjib Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said that there is no possibility of rainfall in south Bengal till May 2 after which a favourable atmosphere for rain will be created.

A circulation has been situated over Bay of Bengal but no favourable situation is created so far.