Rise in infection cases in kids: State stresses on awareness

kolkata: Amidst a steep rise in Covid infection, appearance of scrub typhus among children in South Bengal and Nairobi flies infections in North Bengal, state health department has stressed upon awareness among the people to take precautionary measures.



Scrub typhus has become a worry for the health officials as infected patients are mostly children. The health experts have pointed out that if a child complains about fever, his/her family members must check whether there is any stinging mark on his/her body. If there is any such mark, the patient can be attacked with scrub typhus. Fever can last for 5-7 days in case of scrub typhus infection. In some cases, the fever does not drop below normal till medication is started.

"An insect, 'Trombiculidae' triggers scrub typhus infection and it is generally found in paddy fields, bushes. It is sometimes found in the skin of cattle. Treatment must be started without a delay, unless one can lead to multiorgan failure if not treated properly. In case of Covid, fever normally lasts for 3-4 days. In case of scrub typhus, fever can sustain for more than 7 days if proper treatment is not initiated," said Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city.

Meanwhile, panic gripped a large section of people living in the hilly regions of north Bengal and neighbouring state Sikkim after more than 100 people reported skin allergies triggered by an insect popularly known as Nairobi Fly. Around 100 students of a private engineering college in east Sikkim reported skin allergies in the last couple of days. Similar cases have also been reported from Mirik, Darjeeling and Siliguri. Health department has urged the civic bodies in north Bengal to spread awareness so that people put up mosquito nets at the time of sleep. It has also said that people must keep their surroundings clean and insecticides must be spread. It has also been advised to put a net on the window so that insects cannot enter the houses.