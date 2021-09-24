Ring Road set to be built around Amtala

KOLKATA: Bypass Road or Ring Road will be built around the Amtala area in South 24-Parganas to reduce traffic congestion. "Today, in presence of MoS, Transport Department, Dilip Mondal, proposal on bypass Road or Ring road around Amtala More was discussed to reduce traffic load and frequent congestion at Amtala Market," said Dr P Ulaganathan, district magistrate of South 24-Parganas, after conducting a meeting at his office with officials of Public Works Department, National Highways, Public Health Engineering, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Police, Panchayat Samity and local representatives on Thursday.



He reiterated that two proposals were submitted to Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee by the Mondal regarding possible bypass road construction in and around Amtala More (crossing.) This will help in reducing the traffic load and frequent traffic jams at Amtala More. The first proposal includes diversion near Bishnupur PS – Dibakar Sangha – via Pollishree – on Baruipur Road – via Kishan Mandi – Khalpar – via IBIZA Brahmachari Pole on Diamond Harbour Road (length - 3.5km).

The second proposal is a diversion on Diamond Harbour Road – Kriparampur Road – Banstala – via Joyrampur – Joyrampur More on Nibaran Dutta Road (length - 3.0 KM).

Both the proposals were considered. The first proposal was accepted for starting preliminary works immediately. The second proposal could be taken up in the second phase so as to divert traffic one way if the traffic load increases in the near future.

Preliminary survey and feasibility study would be completed within three weeks and a report may be submitted having details of road alignment, land details, utilities and their need for shifting, trees, encroachments and traffic details.

Subsequent to this, the detailed survey will be done and DPR would be prepared for onward transmission to the PWD Department for administrative approval and financial sanction. Only private vehicles will be allowed to ply on the proposed bypass with speed restrictions. The progress of the work would be reviewed by October 27.