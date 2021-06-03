Rina Mitra becomes OSD of Anti-Corruption Directorate

KOLKATA: Former IPS officer Rina Mitra, who was Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister for internal security, has been made the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the Anti Corruption Directorate.



Mitra, who was a 1983 batch IPS officer, became the principal advisor to the Chief Minister for internal security in February 2019. She had retired as the Special Secretary (internal security) of the Government of India in 2019.

It needs a mention that another former IPS officer Surajit Kar Purkayastha, who was the state Security Advisory for the past three years, was recently made the Chairman of the Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Centre. Purkayastha's term as state Security Advisor ended on May 31.