Rift in state unit widens: Union Min Shantanu Thakur quits Bengal BJP's WhatsApp group

KOLKATA: The infighting in state BJP once again came to light as party's MP and Union Minister of State for Shipping, Shantanu Thakur, quit the official WhatsApp group of the party.



"It seems that the state BJP does not want me and so I also do not want them. I will inform the press in due time about my future course of action," he said.

The distance between Thakur and the state BJP leaders surfaced over the appointment of the new president of the organising district. As a mark of protest, Thakur left the WhatsApp group of the MLA.

He alleged that the BJP had used members of the Matua community to win elections. They have not been given any post at the party's organisational level. Sukhendranath Gayen, general secretary of Matua Mahasangha, had announced that the Matuas would not support any political party from now on. Some BJP leaders said Thakur's decision to quit the WhatsApp group would create more complications within the party.

Members of the Matua community said they had hoped that someone from them will be made the district president. It was learnt that Thakur had requested party leaders on similar lines. It was also learnt that some BJP MLAs and representatives of the Matua community is scheduled to meet within a day or two to discuss the whole situation.