Rift in Bengal BJP refuses to die down

Kolkata: The infighting in BJP has once again come to the fore with the state president refusing to accept the list of district youth presidents prepared by Soumitra Khan.



Khan, president of BJP Yuba Morcha had announced the names of the district youth presidents on Saturday. Reacting sharply state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said he did not accept the list as Khan should have discussed the matter with him before publishing it.

However, Khan said once the list is published it is final Ghosh may suggest some names. It may be mentioned that last week BJP all India president JP Nadda had met Dilip Ghosh and requested him to put up a coordinated fight. Earlier Gosh had said he was incapable enough to put up a lone battle against Trinanool Congress.

Political experts said the infighting in the state BJP has reached an alarming level and it will intensify as the Assembly election for 2021 will draws near. The leaders are refusing to listen to the senior citing their closeness to the lobby in Delhi. Kailask

Vijayvargiya had held two rounds of talks with the local leaders to end the infighting. However, till date he has failed to address the issue.