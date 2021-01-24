Ridership of Metro crosses 2L mark in past 4 months

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway ridership crossed 2 lakh passenger count four months after it resumed services on Friday.



"On January 23, 2021, the passenger count in the North-South corridor was 2,01,030. The passenger count in the North-South corridor was 747," said an official.

The Metro network currently consists of one operational line of 27.22 km from Noapara in the North to Kavi Subhash (Garia) in the South. The East-West Metro Corridor, which will connect Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan, is 16.6 km long. The first phase of East-West Metro connecting the city's tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) was inaugurated on February 13, 2020.

Phoolbagan Station (the seventh station of East West Corridor) was thrown open to the public in October last year.

Kolkata Metro Railway services, suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, resumed after a gap of 176 days on September 14. On the first day of resumption of services, the passenger count was 20, 000. Earlier, during pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, more than 6.5 lakh commuters used to avail the Metro services in the city.