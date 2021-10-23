RG Kar Med College makes 75% attendance in theory classes must

kolkata: RG Kar Medical College authorities have issued a notification making it mandatory for all MBBS students to ensure 75 per cent attendance in theoretical classes and 80 per cent attendance in practical class. The development comes at a time when some interns are still continuing agitation without joining duty.



The notification says that all the MBBS students, who will appear for WBUHS final exam in January, have to ensure 75 per cent attendance in theoretical and 80 per cent attendance in practical classes.

They may face difficulties if they fail to meet the criteria. The decision of the RG Kar Medical College authorities may put pressure on the agitating students to call off their hunger strike and join duty.

The health officials are not, however, ready to take any stringent steps against the agitating students as their future may be at stake. A majority of post graduate trainees (PGTs) and junior doctors have already resumed duty except a few interns who are still continuing the agitation. They have threatened to continue a hunger strike till their demand for removal of the college principal is fulfilled.

Some of these students have already fallen ill. Senior doctors from the hospital examined their health condition. One student was admitted to the medicine department after he fell ill. Senior health officials visited the RG Kar Medical College on Thursday and urged the interns to withdraw agitation. The health services in all the outpatient and indoor departments are normal.