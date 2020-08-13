RG Kar Med College & Hosp gets calls with queries if sanitisers can kill Covid when consumed: Officer

Kolkata: Poison Information and Research Centre (PIRC) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has already received over 50 calls from the people who have raised their various queries relating to hand sanitisers.



The PIRC has also witnessed calls where they were asked if sanitizers can kill coronavirus inside the body, if consumed.

A middle aged man from North Kolkata, a habitual drunkard had recently consumed over 250 ml of hand sanitiser and he eventually died. There have been instances in the state where children consumed sanitisers and fell ill. As they consumed in much lesser quantity, they survived. In such circumstances, the family members often call at the toll free number of the PIRC in helpless condition and seek instructions.

Dr Somnath Das, the nodal officer of the PIRC and a professor of forensic medicine said: "There have been instances where people have consumed sanitiser under the impression that it might kill the virus if it is there inside the body. Children are consuming sanitizer mistakenly considering it as drinking water. If someone consumes in greater quantity it can affect the central nervous system. Isopropyl alcohol which is used for preparing sanitizers increases the alcohol level in blood much faster than normal alcohols which are consumed. As a result, if someone consumes sanitizer in more quantity it can be fatal."

Dr Das had been instrumental behind setting up of PIRC which had also got WHO's recognition. This is only one such facility available in the country apart from one that is situated in All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences.

"It mainly came to help the people on how to do poison management. In our country many people die due to snake bite every year. Many consume poison. Initial management in case of poisoning can reduce the fatality rate. Our toll free number has been given to various government agencies. People call us from across Bengal and other states," Dr Das maintained.