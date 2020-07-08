RG Kar Hospital introduces separate wards to test Covid-19 patients

Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city has introduced separate wards at various departments of the hospital where all the patients are undergoing COVID-19 tests before being moved to the department for specialised treatment.



The tests are conducted at completely free of costs. The patients requiring an admission at any department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have to undertake swab tests mandatorily.

The step aims to ensure that the patients with suspected symptoms do not enter into the departments and make others exposed to the deadly

virus.

The patients whom the doctors recommend for the admission at various departments will be taken to a separate ward where a swab

test would be conducted on them.

The patients will be taken care of by the doctors and nursing staff at the ward. All the medical and non-medical personnel at this ward are fully equipped with the personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent any infection. The patients will only be taken to the department for specialized treatment if they test negative or else they would be taken to the COVID hospital.

A similar step had been taken by the SSKM Hospital authorities as well a few days ago. Many other medical colleges across the state who have been providing non-COVID treatment are following the similar steps to check the spread of the virus.

Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Prof Dr Suddodhan Batabyal said: "To check COVID infection among the doctors, nurses and other health workers of the hospital, a separate space has been created at all the departments where the patients are undergoing swab tests. They are taken to the department for specialized treatment if their reports are negative."