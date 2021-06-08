RG Kar Hospital conducts another pathological autopsy

KOLKATA: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital may play a significant role in determining the mode of Covid treatment and thereby opening a new horizon in the field of research as it is set to submit the first report of the clinical autopsy to Swasthya Bhavan later this week.



RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has so far carried out 6 pathological postmortem with the last one being performed on Monday. The reports will be submitted to the Health department one after another.

The hospital may also apply for the publication of its report in foreign medical journals.

This is for the first time a medical college from the city has conducted a series of pathological autopsy the findings of which will not only determine Covid treatment in the future but also throw light on how the virus affects human organs and transmit from one to another.

The research may turn extremely handy for the international researchers working on Covid as well as it would open scopes for comparative studies.

"The findings of the pathological postmortem reports will help us to find out how the virus affects the patients and organs are damaged. Through this, we can also have some idea as to how a particular ethnic group is affected by Covid," said Dr Somnath Das, Head of the department of forensic medicine who is also the head of the team that has been carrying out of the pathological postmortem of those who have died of Covid.

RG Kar Medical College performed a pathological autopsy on the body of Brojo Roy, secretary of Gana Darpan on May 14. A 3-member team of doctors was constituted under Dr Das.

Report of Roy will be submitted to the Health department in the next couple of days while the reports of two others are expected to be submitted by the end of this week.

Sixth pathological postmortem was done on Subrata Kundu who died at a private hospital on June 5.

He died of Covid. Health department gave clearance for a postmortem after his family members consented to do so.

"We have carried out the pathological postmortem for nearly 90 minutes," Dr Das said.

"During the process, we have extracted organs like lungs, liver, small intestine, brain, pancreas and a portion of two kidneys. The changes in the organs were quite visible during the postmortem," Dr Das stated.