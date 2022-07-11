RG Kar Hosp to conduct state's first pathological autopsy on stillborn baby

kolkata: Bengal is going to witness its first pathological autopsy in an intrauterine fetal death (IEUFD) as the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is set to perform the autopsy on a stillborn baby. This may be the first pathological autopsy of a stillborn baby in the Eastern India.



The Forensic Medicine department of the RG Kar Medical College is likely to carry out the postmortem of a stillborn baby on Monday. State health department has also given clearance to undertake the autopsy. Till now no autopsy has been carried out on a stillborn baby to find out the cause of death. Rupa Biswas along with her husband Navoneet Singh recently came to Kolkata from Punjab's Rupnagar. The woman was admitted to a private hospital in New Alipore for delivery and she gave birth to a stillborn baby last Saturday. It took an interesting twist as the couple decided to conduct a postmortem of the infant as the cause of death is unknown to them. They said that the infant was absolutely normal inside the womb and why the baby was stillborn. The body was also handed over to the RG Kar Medical College. If the cause is determined after the postmortem examination, it can throw light on the future mode of treatment as well.

It may be mentioned here that RG Kar Medical College had already conducted a number of pathological postmortem on Covid patients. The research aims to detect how the virus causes death after damaging all organs. The doctors are trying to ascertain the chain of circumstances that happened before the death of the patients and how the infection transmitted from one organ to the others.