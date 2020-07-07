RG Kar Hosp extends chemotherapy & radiotherapy to over 13,000 patients

Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital which has become a major centre for cancer treatment in the city with a large number of patients visiting radiotherapy department on daily basis, is ready to provide uninterrupted health services even after a doctor from the department got infected with COVID-19 and six others waiting for blood test report.



RG Kar Medical College and Hospital now caters to the extra burden of patients after the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) started operating as a tertiary level Covid dedicated hospital. Ever since CMCH closed its operation for non Covid patients, the entire pressure has gone up to the RG Kar Medical College. The situation has become challenging for the hospital authorities as the patients who were supposed to get treatment at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital have been visiting the RG Kar. The Radiotherapy department has extended chemotherapy and radiotherapy to over 13,000 patients in the past three months. The hospital authorities have issued clear instruction to various departments saying that not a single patient with serious ailment is deprived of treatment in the current pandemic situation.

When contacted, the Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Prof Dr Suddodhan Batabyal said: "We have asked the departments to ensure treatment to all the emergency patients visiting the hospital. In the radiotherapy department, there is no interruption in the treatment of patients visiting the hospital for chemotherapy on a daily basis even after a doctor tested positive. Six others have also undergone for sample tests."

He added: "We have to cater to a huge number of patients from the North zone. The number of patients has gone up by a huge margin at various departments as the patients from two other medical colleges are visiting our hospital for treatment," Dr Batabyal further added.

Six post graduate trainees have undergone swab tests as they came in close contact with Covid affected doctor of the Radiotherapy department. There are currently 10 faculties and also medical officers at the department. The hospital has asked all the six units of the department to work together in the emergency situation so that chemotherapy is given to all the patients. The hospital has ensured that emergency patients do not face any difficulties.