RG Kar Hosp conducts 5th pathological autopsy

kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has conducted its fifth pathological autopsy on Saturday on the body of Satya Ranjan Dutta (82), a resident of Naihati in North 24-Parganas who died of Covid at MR Bangur Hospital on Friday. The patient was admitted to this hospital on May 22.



The victim's son had given consent for a pathological postmortem. A 3-member team of doctors with Dr Somnath Das, Head of Forensic Medicine of the hospital at the top carried out the clinical autopsy. The same team had earlier performed four clinical autopsies. On May 18, clinical autopsies were done by R Kar on two persons — one doctor and the other a 92-year-old woman after they had died of Covid. The first one was done on the body of Brojo Roy, secretary of Gana Darpan on May 14.

Research aims to detect how the virus causes death after damaging all organs. The doctors are trying to ascertain the chain of circumstances that happened before the death of the patients and how the infection transmitted from one organ to the others.

The committee will submit a detailed report in all the cases to the Swasthya Bhawan on the basis of its observation. RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is the first medical college to carry out a pathological postmortem for research.

The team of doctors retrieved the organs. Pictures were taken of all organs. Macroscopic report was done. The doctors are trying to find out how organs are affected due to Covid.

It may be mentioned here that RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during last year urged the Indian Council of Medical Research Centre for clearance to conduct pathological autopsy for research work. The ICMR did not give clearance last year. But this year, the RG Kar Medical College has received clearance from the National Human Right Commission.