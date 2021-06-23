'Revoke suspension of staff in electrocution case'

kolkata: West Bengal State Electricity Board Engineers' Association (WBSEBEA) has written to the Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) urging to immediately revoke "wrongful suspension of station manager Pailan CCC and withdrawal of caution letter issued against Divisional Manager of Behala division and Regional Manager of South 24-Parganas Parganas region.



State power department had suspended the station manager after a youth died last Thursday after being electrocuted. The Divisional Manager (DM) and Regional Manager (RM) have been cautioned by the department in this regard. The station manager has been suspended as the department found some negligence on his part.