Revival hopes: From malls to markets, all jam-packed with shoppers ahead of Puja

kolkata: After two years of pandemic, the city streets are once again buzzing with crowded markets and malls as shoppers start prepping for Durga Puja, which is less than two weeks away. The massive footfall of shoppers in the local markets and malls has revived the hope of brisk business before one of the biggest festivals of the state, Durga Puja.



Last minute rush in the malls and markets this evidently visible was in the year 2019. Even after the Covid hit the city, people had come out in small numbers to visit a few markets and malls across the city, however there was a restraint in terms of people trying to keep away from crowded places and adhering to wearing masks.

This year, even with existing Covid protocols like compulsory wearing of masks in public spaces, shoppers are not hesitant to throng market places.

Less than two weeks ahead of Puja, a humongous crowd was visible at markets in New Market and Gariahat, as well as malls across the city.

However, the traders and shopkeepers in this area observed that the volumes and margins have dropped considering issues like inflation and job loss during and after the pandemic. But, considering the last-minute rush over the past two weeks, they are also hopeful of good business this festive season.

According to shopkeepers, the rush for Durga Puja used to head start a month ahead of Puja. However, this year, the rush has started two weeks ahead instead.

Nevertheless, steps have been taken in order to control the excessive crowding and traffic congestion on roads. Additional traffic police personnel have been deployed in Gariahat and New Market area to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Cops from Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and all women Winners team have also been deployed at the market areas like New Market and Gariahat. In order to prevent pickpocketing, plain-clothed policemen have also been deployed at the shopping malls and metro stations as well.