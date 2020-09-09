Review petition filed to allow holding Chaat at Rabindra Sarobar

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of Rabindra Sarobar, has filed a review petition at the National Green Tribunal urging it to reconsider its order of not allowing Chhath Puja at the Sarobar for this year. The Chaath is scheduled on November 20 this year.

National Green Tribunal has ordered a ban on any sort of puja or social activities in Rabindra Sarobar lake after there were numerous allegations from environmentalists and morning walkers about pollution of the waterbody, particularly while observing the rituals of Chhath puja.

"Last year we had locked the gates of the Sarobar on the day of Chaath puja but thousands of devotees broke open the locks and entered the premises. There were aged persons, women and children among the devotees. We are not a law enforcement agency and we cannot use force to stop so many people from entering the premises. We do not want a repeat of a similar situation this year," said a KMDA official. KMDA in its petition has stated that it is ready to make foolproof arrangements for curbing the pollution and take necessary work for cleanliness soon after the puja is performed.

"The devotees have been performing Chhath Puja at the Sarobar for decades and the authorities did not want to hurt their sentiments," the official added.

The petition is likely to be heard by this month. It may be mentioned that the NGT has imposed a ban on littering in or around the lake, bathing in its water, using excessive bright lights around it, washing clothes or utensils, emitting sounds that disturb the birds in the area

and entering the lake premises with any kind of plastic bag is forbidden.