Review: Marks of 19.85% change in HS; 18 more in top 10 in Madhyamik

KOLKATA: The scrutiny of the answer scripts of Madhyamik examination has witnessed the inclusion of 18 new candidates in top ten in the merit list.



Three candidates who had featured in the merit list have improved their rank.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday published the post publication scrutiny (PPS) and post publication review (PPR) results of this year's Madhyamik examination on Tuesday.

"In the merit list that was published while declaring the Madhyamik results there were 114 candidates in the top ten. Now with 18 new candidates making into that list post PPS results, the total number of students in the list stands at 132. Ananya Deb from Cooch Behar who ranked 7th has now secured the 5th spot, Soumalya Niyogi from Birbhum who was ranked 8th has advanced to the 7th spot while Rifa Tamanna from Cooch Behar has also improved her rank from 10th to 9th," Ramanuj Ganguly, President of WBBSE said.

The results of the 2022 Madhyamik examination was published by WBBSE on

June 3. According to sources in WBBSE, as many as 32740 candidates had applied for PPS and many of them have applied for scrutiny of scripts for more than one subject. The total number of answer scripts scrutinised was 116349 out of which 11456 scripts have witnessed change in marks. The highest increase in marks in PPS has been 10.

Among the candidates who had failed in the examination, the number of review applications were 2699 and the revision of marks happened in 931 answer scripts. In this case also the majority of the candidates have sought review in more than one subject.

"91.25 per cent of the answer scripts have undergone no change post PPR while in case of PPS there has been no change in 90 per cent of the scripts," a senior WBBSE official said.

The WBBSE had received applications for PPR and PPS till June 17 and following that, the PPR and PPS results were published in less than six weeks after the application window was closed. The schools will be collecting the revised results on Tuesday and the students can collect the same from their respective schools

on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the marks of 19.85 per cent of the candidates have changed with the security and review results published by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday. However, there has been not a single change in the merit list of the HS examination results.

8361 answer scripts came under review while 85227 scripts were scrutinised- the total being 85227.

Among them, 92,000 scripts have been examined and results have been published. 1,500 results are still pending according to Chiranjib Bhattacharya, President of the Council.

There has been a change in 18,576 answer scripts. 80 per cent of the students' marks have been increased in the range of 1 to 5. Some students' have witnessed an increase of marks upto 30. While one student had an increase of 58 marks.