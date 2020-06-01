Revenue of Haringhata Meat remains unaffected amid lockdown

Kolkata: The revenue of Haringhata Meat has remained unaffected even during the two months of lockdown with West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation (WBLDC) taking measures to boost its household sales. The sales figure is encouraging considering the fact that corporate clients like hotel and restaurant chains and caterers hardly procuring any meat since the lockdown was imposed.



"Our household sale

that was around 3 metric tonne per day have doubled and

gone up to 6 metric tonne

per day during this period.

So, we have been able to compensate for the loss that we have

been

incurring with total stoppage of supply to hotel and

restaurant chains and caterers. Our monthly revenue which

is around Rs 3 crore has remained the same even during these

two months of lockdown,"

said Gouri Shankar Konar, Managing Director of WBLDC.

Haringhata Meat has laid special emphasis on mobile vending soon after the lockdown started and are presently catering to more than 130 housing estates in Kolkata, Rajarhat, New Town and Siliguri .. At least four estates are being covered on a daily basis by a mobile vending machine. There are 22 such mobile vending machines with cold chamber and other facilities considering the fact that all the products are frozen items.

Haringhata Meat has 65 outlets in Kolkata among which 12 are its direct outlets

"The arrangement for lodging of staffs who man these outlets were made at our own guest house in Belgachia.

Every day, there was transportation arrangement to take them to these outlets and after the end of the day bring them back to the guest house," a senior WBLDC official said. Most of the outlets in Kolkata have remained open during the lockdown period.

Apart from raw chicken and mutton in packets , ready to cook items of chicken, tropical meat like Lean Pork, Fresh Pork, Dressed Pekin Duck, Dressed Turkey meat, Dressed Quail, Koel egg and chicken egg are sold by Haringhata Meat. Non meat items like mustard oil, ghee, and honey manufactured by the same brand is also being sold.