Revellers throng tourist spots across city on last Sunday of the year; Health dept flags concern

Kolkata: Various tourist spots in the city witnessed huge footfall on the last Sunday of the year as people congregated at these favourite destinations to soak in the spirit of welcoming the new year.



The State Health department had already issued advisories urging people to maintain Covid norms while going out. People who were seen thronging at various places were wearing masks. Immersed in festive

mood, people were seen spending quality time with their family and friends in various places like Eco Park, Victoria Memorial, India Museum, Alipore Zoological Gardens and Nicco Park. While some arranged picnics on Sunday with friends and family members.

Large crowds were seen outside the cages of tiger and lion and in front of the enclosure of chimpanzees at the zoo.

"The celebration in December is incomplete without a picnic with family and friends. We are scared of COVID-19 and we are maintaining physical distance," said Arindam Ganguly, a resident of Barasat who joined a picnic in the Badu area of Madhyamgram.

Alipore Zoo witnessed a huge footfall. Children were found basking in the sun in the winter afternoon. ECO Park also saw a huge footfall. Elaborate arrangements had been made for a trouble-free tour at the park for the visitors.

Replicas of the Eiffel Tower and the Seven Wonders of the world, along with the toy train, were star attractions.

"We decided to go for an outing at ECO Park on December 26 being the last Sunday of the year only to avoid the Christmas rush.

We enjoyed the day thoroughly and all the arrangements here at ECO Park are marvelous," Raju Das, a resident of Rajarhat said. It may be mentioned here that Nicco Park also witnessed a considerable influx of visitors as people enjoyed various rides.

The city is geared up to welcome 2022 through gala enjoyment and merrymaking. All the tourist destinations are taking all adequate measures to handle the rush on December 31 and January 1.