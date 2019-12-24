Revellers throng Mandarmani & Digha on Christmas

Kolkata: Beach towns such as Mandarmani and Digha in East Midnapore have turned into a favourite destination for tourists during Christmas.



Both the beach towns saw a huge number of footfalls on Christmas Eve and the number of visitors may go up in the weekend. People from various parts of the state prefer to visit beach towns such as Digha, Mandarmai, Tajpur during Christmas and New Year and spend time on the seashore basking in the sun.

There has been an influx of tourists in Digha and Mandarmani even since Mamata Banerjee carried out a complete overhaul in these places.

Following Banerjee instructions, these beach towns underwent a major infrastructural change in the recent past. The Digha Sankarpur Development Authority with the assistance of various government departments carried out many projects to give a new shape to the beach towns under its jurisdiction.

Digha had always been a favourite spot of Chief Minister who had asked various departments to undertake beautification works here after she came to power. She also held a number of meetings at Digha with senior government officials to expedite the projects which are still pending in the region.

Keeping in mind the security issues during the Christmas and New Year time, the district administration has taken up various preventive measures to check any untoward incidents. The security already been beefed up on the sea beach adjacent areas. As there are limited hotel accommodation, there is a rush of people to book resorts at Mandarmani.

Most of the resorts and hotels have been booked in Mandarmani.

In case of Digha, there is a plenty of hotels. The hotelier organizations in the districts are hopeful in the next few days that most of the hotels both in New Digha and Old Digha will have no rooms to offer.