Revamped shipbuilding facility opened in Howrah

kolkata: Union Port, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a revamped shipyard—at Nazirgunge in Howrah—where cargo and passenger vessels along with barges will use made-in-India equipment.



The facility at Nazirgunge was recreated by turning around a 200-year-old shipyard on the western bank of the Hooghly river.

Acknowledging the "proactive role of the Bengal government" to turn around the dry dock, the shipping minister said: "Such a state-of-the-art shipyard will provide a boost to meet the requirements of new generation, high technology, greener vessels to propel growth in inland water transport along the National Waterways."

The facility was developed by Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), at Rs 175 crore.

CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S Nair said: "It is a matter of great pride to turn around the defunct dry dock at a cost of Rs 175 crore and all the equipment are made in India."

Earlier, there was a shipyard styled as Hooghly Dock and Port Engineering Limited (HDPEL) which was established about 200 years ago. But several years back operations were stopped at the HDPEL and the shipyard had become an abandoned place. In 2017, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) took over the property of HDPEL and a joint venture was started styled as Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL). This revamped shipyard has a slipway launching up to 80 metres and side launching facilities up to 110 metres.

HCSL will not only produce the indigenous green vessels including hybrid and pure electric operated vessels, non-conventional fuels and fuel cells technology operated vessels, coastal and inland river vessels, river cruise vessels, river container vessels, LNG and Methanol fuel vessels and barges, but also provide comprehensive support to clients by providing life cycle support for maintenance and upkeep of the vessels. Sonowal said: "The yard will not only enable economic development in the close region, but will also provide direct and indirect employment as well as development of MSME's and Ancillaries." Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur was also present during the programme. However, no state government officials could be seen at the programme.