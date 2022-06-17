Revamped Motijheel Park sees increase in tourist inflow
kolkata: The revamp of the cottages at Motijheel Park Prakriti Tirtha at Murshidabad by the state Tourism department has seen a significant increase in the flow of tourists. The cottages that were under the supervision of the district administration before it was taken over by West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (WBTDCL) in November 2021 have been getting tourists beyond its potentiality.
In the last five years, since the end of 2021-22 fiscal, the revenue earned from the property at Motijheel Park was Rs 16.68 lakh. "WBTDCL has undertaken a complete renovation of the cottages at Motijheel Prakriti Tirtha soon after it was taken over on November 24 by the state Tourism department. The work was completed by March this year. From April till date, we have earned a revenue of Rs 1.5 crore, which is a clear indicator that the occupancy rate has gone up considerably," Indranil Sen, state Tourism minister said, responding to a query from TMC MLA Mohammad Ali at the state Assembly.
Sen said that in the next six months, this property will emerge as the highest revenue earning property of the state Tourism department.
