Revamp for traffic system in Balurghat

balurghat: In view of the growing traffic congestion in Balurghat city, entire traffic system will be revamped soon, an official said here on Thursday.



According to the official, as many as 48 Closed-circuit TV cameras that have been not functioning will also be repaired to check if there is any violation of traffic rules.

Initially, it has been decided that electronic signalling system will be installed in two places in the city shortly.

Officer-in-Charge (Traffic) of Balurghat Babul Hussein said: "After a proper inspection, we have taken up a decision to install an electronic signalling system in two city areas of Balurghat including Thanamore and Tankmore. Soon the new system will be launched."

According to him, the two areas are densely populated and it is tough to control traffic particularly during rush hours.

"Apart from this, the same system will be repaired in Patiram as it has been non-functional in recent times," he said.In Balurghat, electronic signalling systems have been functional in public bus stand areas and Hilimore to control the traffic system.

Meanwhile traffic congestion on Thanamore and Tankmore is causing immense inconveniences for the commuters due to heavy rush of vehicles particularly during office hours from Monday to Friday. The situation goes topsy-turvy following the blatant violations of traffic rules too.

Notably, commuters face congestion in these two places.