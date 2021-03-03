Returning Officers' rooms to have webcasting facilities

Kolkata: In a first, the Election Commission (EC) will have webcasting facilities in all the RO's (Returning Officers) room this year.



In these rooms, candidates will be submitting their nominations. The submission of nomination for the first phase of elections in the state will starts from Tuesday. In the first phase, 30 Assembly constituencies (ACs) in Purulia, Jhargram and parts of Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore are going to polls on March 27.

"This time webcasting of the nomination room is mandatory and the link will be shared with the Election Commission of India (ECI) as well as the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office so that real time footage is made available. In the earlier occasions, there were CCTVs or videography facilities available in the nomination room," an official in the state CEO office said.

District Magistrate Bankura K. Radhika Aiyar, who is the District Electoral Officer (DEO), on Tuesday morning checked the readiness of the RO rooms and the webcasting feed rooms associated with 4 ACs- Saltora (SC), Chhatna, Ranibandh (ST) and Raipur (ST) in the district, where nomination could be filed for the first phase from Tuesday (March 2 ) itself. However, no political party except the SUCI (C) has announced its candidate list yet. SUCI had announced candidates in 193 out of 294 assembly seats on Monday. The Commission, in adherence to health protocols related to COVID-19, will allow only 2 persons to accompany the candidate to the ROs chamber while submitting his/ her nomination. Only 2 vehicles will be allowed in 100m periphery of the ROs chamber. The nomination fees can be submitted either online or through cash.

Apart from the 4 ACs in Bankura, the others that are going for polls are Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri (SC) , Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar, Egra, Dantan, Nayagram (ST), Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur, Garbeta, Salboni, Medinipur, Binpur (ST), Bandwan (ST) Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur, Para (SC), and Raghunathpur (SC).