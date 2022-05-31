'Returnees from monkeypox-hit countries to be monitored'

kolkata: State Health department has issued an advisory saying that people who have returned in the past three weeks from countries where monkeypox cases were reported, have to be kept under monitoring. If anyone is found to have any suspected symptoms, he/she should be kept in isolation for 21 days. The matter must be informed to the local administration.



Though, no cases have been reported in Bengal as well as in the country so far. All the Chief Medical Officers of health have been alerted. Precautionary measures must be taken during the treatment, if any patient is found so that the infection is not transmitted to others. Beliaghata ID Hospital has been kept to treat such patients. The district hospitals have also been asked to make special arrangements in case of an emergency. Health department issued the advisory in the wake of a threat. Monkeypox cases have already been reported in 219 countries. The cases are fast going up in countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France.

Health department has also prepared a blueprint and made necessary arrangements to tackle if there is any such case reported. The Calcutta airport authorities have been urged to strengthen surveillance and if anybody is found with suspected symptoms at the airport, he/she must be sent to the Beliaghata ID hospital. The airport authorities will also have to share the details of a flyer if he/she is found to have suffered from fever, headache, and rashes in the body. In case of a suspected patient; his/her skin lesions, vesicular fluid and pustules, and dry crust may be sent immediately to the Institute of Virology in Pune.

A senior health official however assured that as it is a DNA virus, the possibility of getting infected is much lesser unless one mixes with the patient closely.

According to the Centre's advisory, monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and occasionally exported to other regions. Fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes are the symptoms of the disease.

Director of Health Services Dr Sidhhartha Neogi said that all the district health officials have been alerted and necessary guidelines have been issued in this regard.