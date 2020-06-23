Returnee migrant workers absorbed in 100-day work programme

BALURGHAT: In a significant movement, South Dinajpur district administration has started absorbing the migrant workers in the 100-day work programme under the scheme of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for promoting livelihood to a large number of families.



The workers recently returned from other states due to COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. As per the rule, a person must be a resident of the area where he is seeking to work. Local panchayats have given the responsibility to decide on this.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal has already conducted a meeting with administrative and block officials regarding the matter and instructed them to gear up the process so that the migrant workers can be absorbed as early as possible.

According to an official, around 48,000 migrant workers recently entered here from other states through three outposts-Kushmandi, Harirampur and Tapan. "As per norms, they have to stay in home quarantine for 28 days if there is no complication after returning. The symptomatic persons have to contact local health officials immediately for medical assistance. After completing the period of 28 days, they have to apply for job cards under MGNREGA scheme. Around 10,000 people have completed the period," the official said.

As per data approximately 2012 migrant people have already been absorbed in the 100-day work programme. The district administration has taken a decision to absorb the migrant people who are willing to work under the scheme before the monsoon. The process of issuing new job cards through block levels has been in full-swing.

It may be noted that a total number of 56,000 people covering all eight blocks are now working in the field. In 2019, this figure was 4,000 only. They will pay a daily allowance of Rs 204 and the amount will be deposited to their savings account within seven days. However, they have to wear masks and keep distance from each other in order to maintain social distancing norms.