'Retiring from politics to focus on development of sports'

Kolkata: Expressing his gratitude to all with whom he worked after getting elected as an MLA in 2016, Former Minister of state for Youth Services and Sports department Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday said that he is leaving politics for the time being to work for the development of sports.



Shukla held a Press conference two days after resigning from his post as a minister of state and president of Trinamool Congress Howrah (Sadar). In reply to a question on speculation over his joining BJP, Shukla said: "I will concentrate for the development of sports for the time being. I do not have any agenda in my life. I do not have any resentment against anyone. I do not support politics of violence."

Expressing his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity to be an MLA, Shukla said: "I respect her and I really felt good as she called me a good boy. I will continue as an MLA till this term

ends."

He hailed Sourav Ganguly, who was released from the hospital on Thursday, as a true leader.