'Retirement benefits extended to part-time, para teachers'

kolkata: Not a single primary school in Bengal has closed down either due to lack of teachers or students, state Education minister Bratya Basu said at the state Assembly on Tuesday in response to a query from a BJP legislator.



Basu also said that the state government has extended retirement age of part-time and para teachers to 60 years and ensured that they get necessary benefits for the remaining part of their lives. Basu, in reply to a question, also said that the government has facilitated voluntary retirement for teachers who were unable to continue their services. "Our Chief Minister believes in giving every teacher the recognition he deserves. The humanitarian approach adopted by our government is the most unique in the country," he said.

"If you have any such information regarding closure of any primary school, you please let me know," Basu said to Manoj Tigga after he raised the question.

As per data available with the Education department, the number of primary schools in the state till January 31, 2022 stands at 5,0361 with the student teacher ratio being 29:1, which is commensurate with the Right to Education Act that recommends the student teacher ratio as 30:1. The total number of students studying in the primary level in different schools is over 52 lakhs. According to the minister, the number of Bengali, English and Hindi medium schools in the state are 47602, 719 and 1213 respectively. "Two new Kamtapuri medium schools are being set up in the state," Basu added.In response to a poser on the Student Credit Card scheme, the minister said that 13676 student credit cards have been sanctioned involving an expenditure of Rs 428.62 crore. Credit cards have been handed over to 8007 students already.

The scheme which was a part of Trinamool Congress' poll promise allows students to get credit upto Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher studies in India and abroad. The minister said that 25,000 teachers' transfers have been executed through the Utsashree portal.