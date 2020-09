Kolkata: Ashish Thakur, a retired IAS officer died of a massive heart attack in his Behala residence on Tuesday morning.



He was 73-years-old. A 1978 batch WBCS officer Thakur was later promoted to the IAS cadre. He had served in the state Transport department for many years. Thakur was a workaholic and had helped his batch mates and the juniors whenever they faced any problem with work, recollected his fellow officers.