Retired employees of state govt to get enhanced pension

kolkata: The retired employees of the state government will now get an enhancement in their pension amount.



A notification in this regard issued by the state Finance department states that those employees who have retired before January 2016 will be entitled to get 50 per cent of their salary (they were receiving at the time of retirement) as per the recommendations of the 6th Finance commission as their pension.

They have been drawing pension as per recommendations of the earlier Finance Commission till date.As per estimates of the state Finance department over 3.5 lakh retired government employees will reap the benefits of the increase in pension.

This will be applicable in the case of school teachers and employees of urban local bodies as well as rural local bodies.

The employees who had retired before January 2016 were not getting pensions as per ROPA rules due to some procedural problems. The government employees after retirement usually get 50 per cent of their last salary as pension and in the case of family pension, this amount is 30 per cent. The last ROPA rules have been made in 2019. "We are happy that the state government has rectified the procedural lapses and the government employees who had retired before 2016, from now on will get their due pension. "Manoj Chakraborty, state president of Senior Citizens and Pensioners Welfare Association said.