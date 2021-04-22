Resurgence of COVID-19 is a Modi-made disaster: Mamata

Malda: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday sharpened her attack against the prime minister over resurgence of COVID-19 in the country calling it "Modi-made disaster" and demanded that he quit if he cannot provide adequate medicine to fight the disease.



While campaigning for her party's candidates in South Dinajpur and Malda, Banerjee said: "There was no Covid in the past five to six months. It is none apart from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is responsible for the second wave in the country. Now, when it has gone up, he is pushing the ball in common people's court. Why is he fleeing now leaving the situation completely on common people? I would like to state that it is not man made. Instead it is a Modi made disaster and he (Modi) has to take responsibility. The situation in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan is worse and Modiji is continuing his poll campaigns here by bringing in outsiders."

She further stated: "You (Prime Minister) have to ensure sufficient supply of medicine to people or else you have to step down. Your mere speeches will not work. The Union Health minister had said five to six months ago that Covid was gone. Then how is it again claiming the lives of people? It is happening just because of the callousness of the Centre. Maximum vaccination would have been carried out first in our country without shipping it to other nations."

Urging people to cast votes in favour of TMC, Banerjee said that she is the "paharadar" to protect everyone from anti-people policies of BJP and "Bengal engine" has carried out an overall development in the state and there is no need for BJP's "double engine". "I would be the first person to come in front to guard the people of my state in case of any worse situation. Remember I am your paharadar," she said while stating about her step to restrict implementation of NRC, NPR and CAA in the state.

Banerjee on Wednesday campaigned for her party's candidates at Harirampur, Gangarampur and Balurghat in South Dinajpur and Chanchal and Harischandrapur in Malda. TMC MP Arpita Ghosh was also present at the meeting in Balurghat.

Stating that "Bengal engine" has kept the state in number one position in terms of development work, Banerjee mentioned about a series of development projects her government had carried out for South Dinajpur including proper connectivity between Hili and Balurghat, where further development would take place to encourage export business that will provide jobs to local youths.

She added that a Santhali language research centre, in collaboration with Jadavpur University, would also come up at Balurghat that is the centre for culture of South Dinajpur. The longstanding demand of a medical college at Balurghat will also be fulfilled. She also stated about the Andolan Setu that has been constructed in the area besides improving transport facilities by constructing roads. Industrial Growth Centre and Baluchaya Meeting Hall have also been set up besides renovation of Balurghat Stadium along with construction of an adjacent mini-indoor stadium. A women police station has also been set up at Balurghat.