'Resumption of suburban train services will lead to Covid spike'

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stated that resumption of sub-urban train services at this moment would result in a surge in Covid cases.



Banerjee's statement comes in reply to a question in connection with agitation at different railway stations on Thursday demanding resumption of sub-urban train services.

"The restrictions are to check the spread of Covid cases. Let us first control the Covid situation. Restrictions may lead to inconveniences. But we also have to keep in mind that resumption of train services will lead to an increase in Covid cases," Banerjee said.

It needs mention that the positivity rate in the state has dropped to 3.61 per cent from 33 per cent in the past 50 days.

She further said: "No lockdown or curfew has been imposed in Bengal like other states.

Markets are open and many other institutions were also allowed to function. Companies are providing transportation facilities to its employees. Vegetables are being brought to markets in trucks."

Demanding resumption of local trains, passengers intensified their agitation for the second time in a row at different railway stations on Thursday.

The agitators blocked the railway line at Sonarpur station, Mullickpur station, Baruipur station and Ghutiari Sharif station in Eastern Railway's Sealdah South section. The protest started at around 8 am and continued for over three hours.

The movement of Staff Special train (running for people working at the essential service sector including health workers, police, BSNL, High Court and media personnel) came to a standstill.

The protesters, people who used to come to Kolkata by train for work from the southern suburbs including many employed as domestic helps, vandalized GRPF vehicles at Mullickpur station.

Scuffle also took place between the protestors and the police officials who tried to disburse the crowd at the railway.

"I stay at Mullickpur and work as maid in Kolkata. I am unable to go to Kolkata because local train services are not running. We are not allowed to enter the Staff station train that is why we are protesting," said Haseena Bibi, a protester.

A total of 1246 suburban trains in Howrah and Sealdah Division have remained cancelled since May 6 after new set of restrictions were imposed by the state government to combat the spread of COVID-19. 1100 local trains were run in Howrah and Sealdah Division by Eastern Railway. 146 local trains were run in the Howrah Division by South Eastern Railway. Last year, local train services were closed for 9 months (from March 23 to November 10).

"Eastern Railway used to run 920 local trains used to run in the Sealdah Division (North and South section). Today, we have sent a letter to the state government seeking permission to resume local train services," said an official of Eastern Railway.