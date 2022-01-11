Results out: About 9896 clear TET

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) declared the results of TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) on Monday with 9896 candidates clearing the examination.



The examination as per notification of 2017 was conducted on January 31, 2021.

According to Manik Bhatttacharjee, president of WBBPE , the total number of candidates who had applied were 2,45, 344 out of which 55818 were absent.

The examination of 12 candidates were cancelled.

The total number of valid candidates was 1,89514 out of which 92 candidates have been rejected.

The model answer key was uploaded in the website of WBBPE following which grievances of 3000 odd examinees were accepted and solved.

A senior Board official clarified that clearing the TET examination does not guarantee a teachers' job in the primary level but it clears the deck on the part of an applicant to apply when vacancies are notified.

Meanwhile, the 23rd State Eligibility Test (SET) organised by West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) was held peacefully in strict adherence to COVID-19 norms spanned across 189 centres covering all 68 subdivisions and Kolkata. 'There has not been a single untoward incident during the examination. The usual turn out is two third of those who have registered but as per feedback received till now it has surpassed that," Dipak Kar, Chairman of WBCSC said. The SET examination is the gateway for recruitment of Assistant Professors in government aided colleges. The Commission expects to publish results within three months.