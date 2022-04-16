Results of Asansol & Ballygunge bypolls to be out today

kolkata: The results of the by-elections in Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly seats will be announced on Saturday.



Babul Supriyo and Shatrughan Sinha are Trinamool Congress nominees in Ballygunge and Asansol seats respectively.

Saira Shah Halim of CPI(M) and Keya Ghosh of BJP are candidates in Ballygunge Assembly seat.

In Asansol, Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA from Asansol South seat is fighting against Sinha. Partha Mukherjee is the CPI(M) nominee.

Asansol had recorded 66.42 per cent vote in the bypolls which was held on April 12. Ballygunge recorded 41.23 per cent voting. There are 17.36 lakh voters in Asansol and 2.49 lakh voters in Ballygunge.

David Hare Training College will be the venue for counting of votes in Ballygunge. The counting will start at 9 am. First the postal ballots will be counted.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful counting. The counting agents will not be allowed to enter the counting premises with a cell phone. Covid norms will be maintained inside the counting hall.