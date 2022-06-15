Result for HS Vocational exam to be out today
Kolkata: Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination 2022, for students opting for vocational studies in 10+2 level was conducted in away centers from April 28 to May 14, 2022. This year, 25742 students appeared for the examination.
Students will be able to access their results from sctvesd.wb.gov.in; wbresults.nic.in, result.siksha.exametc.com; indiaresults.com. on June 15 from 10 AM onwards.
The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development had conducted the Polytechnic Entrance exam – JEXPO/VOCLET on May 21, 2022. The merit list was declared on June 10, 2022 and is available on sctvesd.wb.gov, webscte.co.in.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
State announces interim hike in wages & salary for tea garden workers14 Jun 2022 9:11 PM GMT
Four killed as heavy rain, landslides bring Guwahati to standstill14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
'Kavach' on 2 routes of Railways14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debates and open discussion: PM14 Jun 2022 9:09 PM GMT
China removes two-year Covid visa ban on Indians14 Jun 2022 9:03 PM GMT