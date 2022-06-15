Result for HS Vocational exam to be out today

Kolkata: Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination 2022, for students opting for vocational studies in 10+2 level was conducted in away centers from April 28 to May 14, 2022. This year, 25742 students appeared for the examination.

Students will be able to access their results from sctvesd.wb.gov.in; wbresults.nic.in, result.siksha.exametc.com; indiaresults.com. on June 15 from 10 AM onwards.

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development had conducted the Polytechnic Entrance exam – JEXPO/VOCLET on May 21, 2022. The merit list was declared on June 10, 2022 and is available on sctvesd.wb.gov, webscte.co.in.