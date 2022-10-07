Restrictions issued on use of firecrackers during Puja carnival

KOLKATA: The state administration has issued restrictions on the use of any sort of firecrackers during the Durga Puja carnival in the districts scheduled to be held on Friday. This is for the first time that all the districts will be hosting the Durga Puja carnival to mark the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity status given by UNESCO to Kolkata's Durga Puja. Jalpaiguri, however, will not host any carnival following the tragic death of eight persons in a flash flood at Mal river on Wednesday evening during immersion.



The Puja committees have been allowed to host a cultural programme of a maximum of 2 minutes duration during their parade with Devi Durga and her entourage. The state Information and Cultural Affairs department has also directed the district administration to make arrangements for public transport so that the people who turn up for witnessing the carnival do not find any difficulty in returning to their homes after the end of the programme.

"We have already finalised the ghats that will host the immersion of Durga idols and her entourage after they take part in the parade in connection with the carnival. This will ensure smooth and hassle-free immersion," a senior official of the district administration in East Burdwan said.

The official added that the district magistrates in liaison with the district police have selected an urban location in the district which has good connectivity with the rural areas to ensure that the people who come from far-off areas can get back to their homes without much hassle after the end of the programme.

The Puja committees who will be taking part in the carnival will assemble at an earmarked place at least two hours before the start of the parade so that they can follow one another in an organised manner. Arrangements have been put in place for photography and videography of the event. Drones will also be used for capturing images.

All the districts have also taken measures for live commentary of the entire event so that the people who turn up the witness the extravaganza get to know the name of the Puja committee and the theme that they have etched out through their Durga Puja. There will be seating arrangements for public representatives, other VIPs and common people. Arrangements for drinking water, bio toilets in nearby places and emergency medical infrastructure have also been provided by the respective district administrations.