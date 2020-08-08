'Restrict potato prices to Rs 25/kg in local markets'

Kolkata: The state government is taking all necessary steps to bring down the price of potatoes to Rs 25 per kg in the local city markets from Wednesday onwards.



People are getting the required assistance regarding the same as Sufal Bangla stalls are selling potatoes Rs 25 per kg. But in the local markets, price of the staple food has gone up to Rs 30 per kg.

Directions have been given to representatives of all stakeholders in a meeting held at Nabanna on Friday to take steps to bring down the price of potatoes to Rs 22 per kg in the wholesale markets so that it can be sold at Rs 25 per kg in the local markets.

Strict steps would be taken in case the price in any local market crosses Rs 25 per kg.

In a high-level meeting held at Nabanna on Friday, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of both the state Agriculture department and Agriculture Marketing department; Pradip Majumdar, Agriculture Advisor to the Chief Minister and other concerned stakeholders including representatives of Cold Storage Associations, Vendors Association and Potato Traders' Samity were present.

The previous meeting in this regard was held on July 24 when the concerned stakeholders had sought time for seven days to bring down the price of the staple food.

Sufal Bangla authorities are procuring potatoes at Rs 22 to Rs 23 per kg and selling it at Rs 25 per kg.