Restoring power supply in pockets of North & South 24-Parganas is still a challenge

Kolkata: Restoring power supply in some pockets of the coastal areas of North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas is still a challenge for the state power department as the areas are still inundated.



West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) has carried out restoration works on a war footing at all the districts which were affected by cyclone Amphan but in some places they failed to conduct the repair works as the area is still flooded. Meanwhile, a contractual worker identified as Uday Khamaru, with the WBSEDCL who was repairing a wire after climbing an electrical pole in South 24-Parganas's Bhusana village under Parulia coastal police station died after falling from the pole. Sources said that works cannot be done unless the water recedes. Though, the WBSEDCL had faced difficulties as a Nor'westers had hit the state on last Wednesday complicating the situation further. It had again led to the felling of trees in some parts and disrupting the power supply.

According to a senior power department official it may take around one month to restore 100 per cent power supply in the affected areas. Around 2 lakhs electric poles were damaged after the cyclone Amphan had struck the state. Electric poles would soon arrive in the state from Odisha. Bengal government had decided to procure the electric poles from Odisha and other states to manage the situation. Bengal government had also helped Odisha with 680 personnel including engineers when cyclone Fani hit Odisha. Odisha took one and half month to bring back normalcy.

State power department on an emergency basis brought various electrical materials from the other districts which were not been affected by the cyclone. Employees of the power department were also brought to the affected districts on emergency basis to tide over the crisis.