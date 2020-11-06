Restoration work of damaged Durgapur barrage gate completed

Kolkata: The restoration work of gate number 31 of Durgapur barrage was completed on Thursday afternoon. The water supply in Durgapur and Bankura has also been restored to normal by evening.



On Saturday morning the gate was found to be damaged leaving unchecked water continuously flowing out of the barrage. It led to a panic of scarcity of drinking water among residents of Durgapur, Asansol and even Bankura.

Immediately engineers of the state Irrigation department decided to start the repairing work but for that the water flow needed to be stopped as the gate must be made dry for repairing work to be done. To do so, water channel 31 was turned using sandbags. After the channeling work was done, the repair work commenced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department had delivered around 1.25 lakh water pouches for West Burdwan district and additional 50,000 pouches were also made available.

This apart 36 water tanks were pressed at three affected blocks and one municipality in Bankura. Local civic bodies also had taken initiative to ensure uninterrupted

supply of drinking water in the area.

After the situation turned normal, a floating gate in front of gate number 31 was installed. The original gate has been removed and it will be replaced with a new one soon.