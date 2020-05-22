Restoration of mobile services likely to take days time

Kolkata: The mobile service providers are uncertain about when the connection will be fully restored in Kolkata after the entire system got damaged due to cyclone Amphan. The mobile services in the rural belts of North and South 24 Parganas are badly due to no availability of power hence the transmission system collapsed.



This apart, in several places trees got uprooted and damaged the optical fiber and in few areas civic body and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel unknowingly cut the optical fiber cables while cutting and removing the uprooted trees.