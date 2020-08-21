Restaurants set to give discounts to woo diners

Kolkata: The Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) will give a flat 25 per cent

discount on the bills in its restaurants in New Town to encourage people to go out and enjoy food.

This unique move will support the workers and employees of the restaurants.

The facility will be available at the at Biswa Bangla gate, Dhaba Ajaente and Café Ekante restaurants between August 24 and September 16 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Though the state government has opened the restaurants across Bengal from early June most of them are not getting enough clients and are making heavy losses.

The main reasons being fear among the people of getting infected and as the clients have to sit maintaining physical distancing so the restaurants are always half full.

As a result, many restaurant owners are operating with reduced staffs. Many managers, chefs and servers have lost their jobs during the lockdown.