Restaurant not to serve Darjeeling Tea untill bonus paid in one-go

darjeeling: Glenarys, the iconic restaurant of Darjeeling, has decided to stop serving Darjeeling Tea for the very first time in 110 years as a mark of protest. It would continue to do so until the annual bonus of the Darjeeling tea industry is disbursed in one-go.



Ajoy Edwards, the proprietor of Glenarys—who is also the president of Hamro Party—stated: "I will stop drinking and selling Darjeeling tea until they give 20 per cent bonus at one time, to the poorest of the poor in our society, our tea garden workers." A post on the social network page of the heritage restaurant Glenary's, read: "In a stance to put an end to exploitation and to win the rights of tea garden workers, we have decided to stop serving #DarjeelingTea to all our customers until the tea garden workers get the 20% bonus at one time."

"A strong local community is the foundation of our business. We're dedicated to taking action for the communities in which we live and work. We care about people. Not just our consumers, but also the farmers that grow and pick our tea. We hope you'll join us to stop the abuse of Darjeeling tea garden workers," the post read further. Incidentally after three rounds of bonus talks remained inconclusive, the state government issued an order, whereby the management has to pay 20 per cent bonus in two installments- 15 per cent be paid before September 28, 2022 and the remaining 5 per cent to be paid before October 21. The workers have been demanding that bonus be disbursed in a single mode of payment as done in the case of the Terai Dooars tea industry and small growers. A 'BloodTea' campaign has also been launched in social media drawing a parallel with the infamous "Blood diamonds" of Africa. The tea planters feel that all this will cause a dent to brand Darjeeling.

'Darjeeling Tea export market has shrunk, firstly due to 2017 agitation, and then because of the prolonged Covid pandemic, followed by cheap Nepal tea replacement. When bonus is being paid at 20 per cent, wages have been upward revised such loose usage of derogatory words would do irreparable damage to the industry impacting the workers themselves. Leaders should make remarks having the foresight of its impact," stated Sandeep Mukherjee, Principal Advisor, Darjeeling Tea Association, representing the planters.