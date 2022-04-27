Respite from heatwave in Bengal likely from May 1: MeT

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that the city may receive scattered rainfall after May 2 while various parts of south Bengal will also receive showers after May 1. Kolkata's temperature may go down from Thursday-Friday. Heat wave situation in Kolkata and its adjoining districts will improve from Thursday, weather experts said.



The highest temperature in the city on Wednesday remained over 39 degree Celsius. The scattered rainfall may continue for 3-4 days, weather officials believe. There is a possibility for a few low intensity pressures to form over North West Bay of Bengal. Kolkata received rainfall for the last time 57 days ago.

Three students fell ill while standing at the assembly for prayer in the morning. The incident occurred at Adarsha Primary School in North 24-Parganas' Deganga. Among the victims, a class four boy student's health condition was serious and he was taken to Biswanathpur block primary health centre. Out of the remaining two, one student studies at class I and another in class II. Due to excessive heat, the students suffered dehydration. Two Higher Secondary examinees one from East Midnapore's Tomluk and the other from Hooghly's Pandua fell ill on Tuesday.

One Anisa Afrin Mondal who was appearing for the HS examination this year died on April 24 possibly because of heat stroke. In another development, Shyamal Kumar Das (74), a resident of Baidyabati in Hooghly died while going to the local market on Tuesday morning. On last Monday, a Toto rickshaw driver in Howrah died reportedly of heat stroke taking heat stroke casualty to 3 so far in Bengal.Various district administrations and police have opened water stalls in various points to distribute ORS among the travelers and drivers to help them check dehydration. In West Midnapore's Ghatal, senior police officers were present at a water stall. Apart from Ghatal many other areas in the district also opened stalls to give some relief to the travelers from heat.

According to a study, the highest temperature has gone up by 2.6 degree Celsius on an average basis in the past 50 years in Kolkata and surrounding areas, experts said. As the country is going to witness extremely hot weather it will trigger climate changes in the east coast and there will be more cyclones along the east coast in the days to come, experts have pointed out. The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change in its report said that Kolkata may turn into a 'cyclone city' in the future which is highly alarming.